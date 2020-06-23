770 Fairway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

COUNTER TOPS WILL BE UPGRADED TO GRANITE! Exemplary Plum Creek Home on a Corner Lot! Upgraded Roof, & Big Covered Front Porch! 3 Bedrooms Up + Office/Bedroom Down. Upgraded Kitchen Appliances Including Rubbed Bronze Finished Sink. Adorable Half Bath, French Doors, Ceiling Fans & Plenty of Storage featured throughout. Huge Master Closet, Garden Tub, Abundant Counter Space & Storage Accommodate Master Suite. Amenities of Plum Creek Include Trails, Large Neighborhood Pool, Public Golf Course & much more!