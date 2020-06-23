All apartments in Kyle
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

770 Fairway

770 Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

770 Fairway, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
COUNTER TOPS WILL BE UPGRADED TO GRANITE! Exemplary Plum Creek Home on a Corner Lot! Upgraded Roof, & Big Covered Front Porch! 3 Bedrooms Up + Office/Bedroom Down. Upgraded Kitchen Appliances Including Rubbed Bronze Finished Sink. Adorable Half Bath, French Doors, Ceiling Fans & Plenty of Storage featured throughout. Huge Master Closet, Garden Tub, Abundant Counter Space & Storage Accommodate Master Suite. Amenities of Plum Creek Include Trails, Large Neighborhood Pool, Public Golf Course & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Fairway have any available units?
770 Fairway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 770 Fairway have?
Some of 770 Fairway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
770 Fairway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Fairway pet-friendly?
No, 770 Fairway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 770 Fairway offer parking?
Yes, 770 Fairway does offer parking.
Does 770 Fairway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 Fairway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Fairway have a pool?
Yes, 770 Fairway has a pool.
Does 770 Fairway have accessible units?
Yes, 770 Fairway has accessible units.
Does 770 Fairway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 Fairway has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Fairway have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 Fairway does not have units with air conditioning.
