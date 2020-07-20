All apartments in Kyle
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:59 PM

760 Fairway

760 Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

760 Fairway, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 1 story in Plum Creek neighborhood. Enjoy the amenities! New flooring installed throughout. Freshened interior paint. Fenced Back yard. Clean and ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Fairway have any available units?
760 Fairway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 760 Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
760 Fairway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Fairway pet-friendly?
No, 760 Fairway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 760 Fairway offer parking?
No, 760 Fairway does not offer parking.
Does 760 Fairway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Fairway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Fairway have a pool?
No, 760 Fairway does not have a pool.
Does 760 Fairway have accessible units?
No, 760 Fairway does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Fairway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Fairway has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Fairway have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Fairway does not have units with air conditioning.
