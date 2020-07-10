5555 Hartson

Charming 3/2 House in Plum Creek Neighborhood! - Nicely updated and inviting home in adorable Plum Creek neighborhood! Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Laminate and tile floors throughout-no carpet! Spacious backyard with great deck for entertaining. Large detached garage. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
