All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 538 Covent Dr.
538 Covent Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 1
538 Covent Dr
538 Covent Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
538 Covent Dr, Kyle, TX 78640
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 Covent Dr have any available units?
538 Covent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kyle, TX
.
What amenities does 538 Covent Dr have?
Some of 538 Covent Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 538 Covent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
538 Covent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Covent Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Covent Dr is pet friendly.
Does 538 Covent Dr offer parking?
No, 538 Covent Dr does not offer parking.
Does 538 Covent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Covent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Covent Dr have a pool?
No, 538 Covent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 538 Covent Dr have accessible units?
No, 538 Covent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Covent Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Covent Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Covent Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 538 Covent Dr has units with air conditioning.
