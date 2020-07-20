5141 Cromwell Dr 170890

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

NEW Luxury | 2BD / 2BA | $1,330 | W/D Includ - Property Id: 101342



Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on Site, Pet Friendly Community with a Dog Park.



Interior Features: Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Subway Tile, Garden Tubs, Washer & Dryer Included, High Speed Internet and Cable Ready and Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) *



Call or Text:

512-784-5481

Don Cummings, Agent

Apartment Exerts

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101342p

