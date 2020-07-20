All apartments in Kyle
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

5141 Cromwell Dr 170890

5141 Cromwell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5141 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
NEW Luxury | 2BD / 2BA | $1,330 | W/D Includ - Property Id: 101342

Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on Site, Pet Friendly Community with a Dog Park.

Interior Features: Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Subway Tile, Garden Tubs, Washer & Dryer Included, High Speed Internet and Cable Ready and Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) *

Call or Text:
512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Apartment Exerts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101342p
Property Id 101342

(RLNE5012319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 have any available units?
5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 have?
Some of 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 is pet friendly.
Does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 offer parking?
No, 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 does not offer parking.
Does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 have a pool?
Yes, 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 has a pool.
Does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 have accessible units?
Yes, 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 has accessible units.
Does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Cromwell Dr 170890 does not have units with air conditioning.
