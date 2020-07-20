5141 Cromwell Dr 170890

Amenities
NEW Luxury | 2BD / 2BA | $1,330 | W/D Includ - Property Id: 101342
Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on Site, Pet Friendly Community with a Dog Park.
Interior Features: Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Subway Tile, Garden Tubs, Washer & Dryer Included, High Speed Internet and Cable Ready and Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) *
Call or Text:
512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Apartment Exerts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101342p
Property Id 101342
(RLNE5012319)