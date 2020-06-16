4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836



That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.



Community Features:

Sparkling pool with sundeck, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, picnic area with barbecue, gated access, covered parking, and professional management. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family!



Property Features:

2-inch Blinds, 9Ft Ceilings, Air Conditioning, All-electric Kitchen, Balcony or Patio, Cable Ready, Ceiling Fans, Central Air and Heating, Covered Parking, Fully Equipped Kitchens, Disability Access, Dishwasher, Golf Course Views, Hardwood Floors, Microwave, Pantry,

Refrigerator, Spacious Walk-in Closets, and Washer & Dryer included.



Call/Text 512-784-5481 Don, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.

