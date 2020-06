Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan range

Open floorplan single story home ready for move in! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in this turnkey home. Laminates in living area with tile in kitchen. Great for entertaining. Can use the 4th bedroom as an office. Split master provides a little separation from the other bedrooms and makes it ideal for a family.