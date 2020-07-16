4234 Mather

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Open Floor Plan! Three Bed One Story Kyle Home - Looking for a perfectly sized one story home in Kyle Texas? Look no further! This property features three beds, two baths, a detached garage, open floor plan and all the community amenities you could want! With to many positives too list, make sure to inquire to get the full experience!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Hays ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



