Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4234 Mather

4234 Mather · (512) 327-4451
Location

4234 Mather, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4234 Mather · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open Floor Plan! Three Bed One Story Kyle Home - Looking for a perfectly sized one story home in Kyle Texas? Look no further! This property features three beds, two baths, a detached garage, open floor plan and all the community amenities you could want! With to many positives too list, make sure to inquire to get the full experience!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Hays ISD
• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4943191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

