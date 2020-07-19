All apartments in Kyle
Last updated August 22 2019

324 Strawn

324 Strawn · No Longer Available
Location

324 Strawn, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Plum Creek Home. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, downstairs office. Home has been updated with Black appliances including refrigerator. Fenced Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Strawn have any available units?
324 Strawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 324 Strawn have?
Some of 324 Strawn's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Strawn currently offering any rent specials?
324 Strawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Strawn pet-friendly?
No, 324 Strawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 324 Strawn offer parking?
Yes, 324 Strawn offers parking.
Does 324 Strawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Strawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Strawn have a pool?
No, 324 Strawn does not have a pool.
Does 324 Strawn have accessible units?
No, 324 Strawn does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Strawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Strawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Strawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Strawn does not have units with air conditioning.
