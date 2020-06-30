This home is move in ready comes with fresh paint & new carpet, Fridge included! Very cute 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with a fenced back yard. Pet friendly/ breed restrictions apply. Call Brittany to schedule your private showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 Dashelle Run have any available units?
301 Dashelle Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 301 Dashelle Run have?
Some of 301 Dashelle Run's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Dashelle Run currently offering any rent specials?
301 Dashelle Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Dashelle Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Dashelle Run is pet friendly.
Does 301 Dashelle Run offer parking?
Yes, 301 Dashelle Run offers parking.
Does 301 Dashelle Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Dashelle Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Dashelle Run have a pool?
No, 301 Dashelle Run does not have a pool.
Does 301 Dashelle Run have accessible units?
No, 301 Dashelle Run does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Dashelle Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Dashelle Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Dashelle Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Dashelle Run has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)