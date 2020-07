Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

JULY MOVE-IN!! Beautiful home in Kyle's Creekside Village. A fully equipped kitchen comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas cooktop/range. Additional features include a two car garage, balcony, deck, patio and privacy fenced yard. Cable ready and pet friendly, this could be your next home! Come see it!