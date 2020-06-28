All apartments in Kyle
257 Greene
257 Greene

257 Greene · No Longer Available
Location

257 Greene, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2BA home in Plum Creek. Fenced yard.All of the appliances are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Greene have any available units?
257 Greene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 257 Greene have?
Some of 257 Greene's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Greene currently offering any rent specials?
257 Greene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Greene pet-friendly?
No, 257 Greene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 257 Greene offer parking?
No, 257 Greene does not offer parking.
Does 257 Greene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Greene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Greene have a pool?
No, 257 Greene does not have a pool.
Does 257 Greene have accessible units?
No, 257 Greene does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Greene has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Greene have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 257 Greene has units with air conditioning.
