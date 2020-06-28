Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 257 Greene.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
257 Greene
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
257 Greene
257 Greene
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
257 Greene, Kyle, TX 78640
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2BA home in Plum Creek. Fenced yard.All of the appliances are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 Greene have any available units?
257 Greene doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kyle, TX
.
What amenities does 257 Greene have?
Some of 257 Greene's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 257 Greene currently offering any rent specials?
257 Greene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Greene pet-friendly?
No, 257 Greene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kyle
.
Does 257 Greene offer parking?
No, 257 Greene does not offer parking.
Does 257 Greene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Greene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Greene have a pool?
No, 257 Greene does not have a pool.
Does 257 Greene have accessible units?
No, 257 Greene does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Greene has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Greene have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 257 Greene has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640
Similar Pages
Kyle 1 Bedrooms
Kyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with Gym
Kyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Leander, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Windcrest, TX
Manor, TX
Bulverde, TX
Wimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Cibolo, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas