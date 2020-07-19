All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 240 Bowie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
240 Bowie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

240 Bowie

240 Bowie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

240 Bowie Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkable 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two living areas in the Brookside Crossing addition. This home features large open kitchen/dining area, master suite down and private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Bowie have any available units?
240 Bowie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 240 Bowie have?
Some of 240 Bowie's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Bowie currently offering any rent specials?
240 Bowie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Bowie pet-friendly?
No, 240 Bowie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 240 Bowie offer parking?
Yes, 240 Bowie offers parking.
Does 240 Bowie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Bowie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Bowie have a pool?
No, 240 Bowie does not have a pool.
Does 240 Bowie have accessible units?
No, 240 Bowie does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Bowie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Bowie has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Bowie have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Bowie does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 BedroomsKyle Apartments with Balconies
Kyle Apartments with PoolsKyle Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District