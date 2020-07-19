237 Goddard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Superb Home in Post Oak w/ Ideal Location & NO REAR NEIGHBORS. Home Backs to Greenbelt! Great Curb Appeal w/ Stone Exterior. Wood Vinyl Flooring Throughout Living, Kitchen & Bathrooms. Hard Tile in Secondary Bedrooms. Carpet in Master. GRANITE Kitchen Counter Tops w/ Tall Breakfast Bar & Centered Island. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS! Master Bath Features Garden Tub, & Walk-In Shower. Nicely Sized Backyard Adorned w/ Flowering Shrubs! VERY Well-Maintained Home! An Excellent Find For Rental Property!