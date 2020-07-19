All apartments in Kyle
237 Goddard
237 Goddard

237 Goddard · No Longer Available
Location

237 Goddard, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Superb Home in Post Oak w/ Ideal Location & NO REAR NEIGHBORS. Home Backs to Greenbelt! Great Curb Appeal w/ Stone Exterior. Wood Vinyl Flooring Throughout Living, Kitchen & Bathrooms. Hard Tile in Secondary Bedrooms. Carpet in Master. GRANITE Kitchen Counter Tops w/ Tall Breakfast Bar & Centered Island. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS! Master Bath Features Garden Tub, & Walk-In Shower. Nicely Sized Backyard Adorned w/ Flowering Shrubs! VERY Well-Maintained Home! An Excellent Find For Rental Property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Goddard have any available units?
237 Goddard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 237 Goddard have?
Some of 237 Goddard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Goddard currently offering any rent specials?
237 Goddard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Goddard pet-friendly?
No, 237 Goddard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 237 Goddard offer parking?
Yes, 237 Goddard offers parking.
Does 237 Goddard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Goddard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Goddard have a pool?
No, 237 Goddard does not have a pool.
Does 237 Goddard have accessible units?
No, 237 Goddard does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Goddard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Goddard has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Goddard have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Goddard does not have units with air conditioning.
