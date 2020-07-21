210 Amberwood Dr S

Amenities
Sophistication meets simplicity at the lovely community! This unique property is so simple yet brimming with upscale amenities and down home character. Enjoy a cottage lifestyle and enjoy all the wonderful amenities including the oversized resort-style pool, the fitness center, elegant clubhouse, executive business center and multiple conversation areas. You'll have easy access to IH-35 and Austin or San Marcos are just minutes away! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.