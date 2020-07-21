All apartments in Kyle
210 Amberwood Dr S
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

210 Amberwood Dr S

210 Amberwood S · No Longer Available
Location

210 Amberwood S, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
Sophistication meets simplicity at the lovely community! This unique property is so simple yet brimming with upscale amenities and down home character. Enjoy a cottage lifestyle and enjoy all the wonderful amenities including the oversized resort-style pool, the fitness center, elegant clubhouse, executive business center and multiple conversation areas. You'll have easy access to IH-35 and Austin or San Marcos are just minutes away! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Amberwood Dr S have any available units?
210 Amberwood Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 210 Amberwood Dr S have?
Some of 210 Amberwood Dr S's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Amberwood Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
210 Amberwood Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Amberwood Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 210 Amberwood Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 210 Amberwood Dr S offer parking?
No, 210 Amberwood Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 210 Amberwood Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Amberwood Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Amberwood Dr S have a pool?
Yes, 210 Amberwood Dr S has a pool.
Does 210 Amberwood Dr S have accessible units?
No, 210 Amberwood Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Amberwood Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Amberwood Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Amberwood Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Amberwood Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.
