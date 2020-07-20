204 Spring Branch Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pet friendly tennis court

Recently RENOVATED 3/2 in the Spring Branch subdivision. This home comes with all appliances and newer carpet. Kitchen has a GAS STOVE, sliding door with PET DOOR leads to a huge backyard with fruit trees and is pet-friendly no breed restrictions or weight limit with owner approval. Walking distance to Negley Elementary and Plum Creek with multiple playgrounds, basketball court, Tennis court, Lake, Hike/bike and golf course. Easy access to I-35 and 150 perfect for those commuting between cities.