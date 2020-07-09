All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 2001 Ramage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
2001 Ramage
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM

2001 Ramage

2001 Ramage · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2001 Ramage, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Light and airy, fresh paint, beautiful master bath. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Natural gas hookup for BBQ. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Close to high quality schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Ramage have any available units?
2001 Ramage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 2001 Ramage have?
Some of 2001 Ramage's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Ramage currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Ramage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Ramage pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Ramage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 2001 Ramage offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Ramage offers parking.
Does 2001 Ramage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Ramage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Ramage have a pool?
No, 2001 Ramage does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Ramage have accessible units?
No, 2001 Ramage does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Ramage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Ramage has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Ramage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Ramage has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 BedroomsKyle Apartments with Gym
Kyle Apartments with ParkingKyle Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas