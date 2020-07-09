Rent Calculator
Home
Kyle, TX
2001 Ramage
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2001 Ramage
2001 Ramage
No Longer Available
Location
2001 Ramage, Kyle, TX 78640
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Light and airy, fresh paint, beautiful master bath. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Natural gas hookup for BBQ. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Close to high quality schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2001 Ramage have any available units?
2001 Ramage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kyle, TX
.
What amenities does 2001 Ramage have?
Some of 2001 Ramage's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2001 Ramage currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Ramage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Ramage pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Ramage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kyle
.
Does 2001 Ramage offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Ramage offers parking.
Does 2001 Ramage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Ramage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Ramage have a pool?
No, 2001 Ramage does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Ramage have accessible units?
No, 2001 Ramage does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Ramage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Ramage has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Ramage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Ramage has units with air conditioning.
