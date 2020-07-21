4 bedroom 2.5 bath Kensington Trails home Available in August! - This large 4 bedroom home in Kensington Trails is coming available in August. Great layout for roommates or a family. Inquire before it goes!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 Picadilly Drive have any available units?
200 Picadilly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 200 Picadilly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Picadilly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.