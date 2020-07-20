197 Decker

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this two story home that faces the park in Plum Creek! - This Charming Plum Creek residence is available for immediate move-in. This 2 story home is across the street from park and has hardwood floors downstairs with carpeted stairs and 2nd floor. Master bedroom is located on first floor, with all other bedrooms on second floor. Home has bonus game room space upstairs w/ attached balcony. Come take a look at this gem! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4230135)