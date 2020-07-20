All apartments in Kyle
197 Decker

197 Decker · No Longer Available
Location

197 Decker, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this two story home that faces the park in Plum Creek! - This Charming Plum Creek residence is available for immediate move-in. This 2 story home is across the street from park and has hardwood floors downstairs with carpeted stairs and 2nd floor. Master bedroom is located on first floor, with all other bedrooms on second floor. Home has bonus game room space upstairs w/ attached balcony. Come take a look at this gem! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4230135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Decker have any available units?
197 Decker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 197 Decker have?
Some of 197 Decker's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Decker currently offering any rent specials?
197 Decker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Decker pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Decker is pet friendly.
Does 197 Decker offer parking?
Yes, 197 Decker offers parking.
Does 197 Decker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Decker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Decker have a pool?
Yes, 197 Decker has a pool.
Does 197 Decker have accessible units?
No, 197 Decker does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Decker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Decker has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Decker have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Decker does not have units with air conditioning.
