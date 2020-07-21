Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 177 Oxford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
177 Oxford Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:44 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
177 Oxford Drive
177 Oxford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
177 Oxford Drive, Kyle, TX 78640
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 177 Oxford Drive have any available units?
177 Oxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kyle, TX
.
Is 177 Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
177 Oxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 177 Oxford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kyle
.
Does 177 Oxford Drive offer parking?
No, 177 Oxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 177 Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Oxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Oxford Drive have a pool?
No, 177 Oxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 177 Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 177 Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Oxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Oxford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Oxford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640
Similar Pages
Kyle 1 Bedroom Apartments
Kyle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kyle Apartments with Balconies
Kyle Apartments with Pools
Kyle Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Leander, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Windcrest, TX
Manor, TX
Bulverde, TX
Wimberley, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District