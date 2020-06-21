All apartments in Kyle
1709 Arbor Knot Dr.

1709 Arbor Knot Drive · (808) 353-1641
Location

1709 Arbor Knot Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1775 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,775

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 07/17/20 3 bed, 3 bath, multi-generational home in Kyle - Property Id: 287935

Home in Kyle, minutes to Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle, and Hays High Schools.
Great open floor plan, 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet upstairs, 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom, walk-in closet downstairs.
Just 11 miles from South Austin.
Text 808-353-1641 for requirements and more detail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287935
Property Id 287935

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. have any available units?
1709 Arbor Knot Dr. has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. have?
Some of 1709 Arbor Knot Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Arbor Knot Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. offer parking?
No, 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. have a pool?
No, 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Arbor Knot Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
