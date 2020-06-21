1709 Arbor Knot Dr.

Amenities
Available 07/17/20 3 bed, 3 bath, multi-generational home in Kyle - Property Id: 287935
Home in Kyle, minutes to Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle, and Hays High Schools.
Great open floor plan, 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet upstairs, 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom, walk-in closet downstairs.
Just 11 miles from South Austin.
Text 808-353-1641 for requirements and more detail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287935
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5841566)