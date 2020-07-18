All apartments in Kyle
168 Keystone Loop
168 Keystone Loop

168 Keystone Loop · No Longer Available
Location

168 Keystone Loop, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house near downtown Kyle, Texas. On a quiet residential street with a fenced in yard and a back patio, a fireplace in the living area, and an attached two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Keystone Loop have any available units?
168 Keystone Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 168 Keystone Loop have?
Some of 168 Keystone Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Keystone Loop currently offering any rent specials?
168 Keystone Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Keystone Loop pet-friendly?
No, 168 Keystone Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 168 Keystone Loop offer parking?
Yes, 168 Keystone Loop offers parking.
Does 168 Keystone Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Keystone Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Keystone Loop have a pool?
No, 168 Keystone Loop does not have a pool.
Does 168 Keystone Loop have accessible units?
No, 168 Keystone Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Keystone Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Keystone Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Keystone Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 168 Keystone Loop has units with air conditioning.
