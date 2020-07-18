168 Keystone Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house near downtown Kyle, Texas. On a quiet residential street with a fenced in yard and a back patio, a fireplace in the living area, and an attached two car garage.