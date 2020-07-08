All apartments in Kyle
166 Lakeview Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

166 Lakeview Court

166 Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

166 Lakeview Ct, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
166 Lakeview Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale, stainless steel refrigerator included, wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tiled walk in master shower. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From IH 35, take FM Road 150/Center Street East. Follow 150 through several curves past Tobias Elementary. Turn left at Shell Station left onto Creekside Trail. Lakeview Circle will be on the left.

(RLNE2949536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Lakeview Court have any available units?
166 Lakeview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 166 Lakeview Court have?
Some of 166 Lakeview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Lakeview Court currently offering any rent specials?
166 Lakeview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Lakeview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Lakeview Court is pet friendly.
Does 166 Lakeview Court offer parking?
No, 166 Lakeview Court does not offer parking.
Does 166 Lakeview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Lakeview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Lakeview Court have a pool?
No, 166 Lakeview Court does not have a pool.
Does 166 Lakeview Court have accessible units?
No, 166 Lakeview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Lakeview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Lakeview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Lakeview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Lakeview Court does not have units with air conditioning.

