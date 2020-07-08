Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

166 Lakeview Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale, stainless steel refrigerator included, wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tiled walk in master shower. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



From IH 35, take FM Road 150/Center Street East. Follow 150 through several curves past Tobias Elementary. Turn left at Shell Station left onto Creekside Trail. Lakeview Circle will be on the left.



(RLNE2949536)