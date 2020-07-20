161 Lakeview Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tiled walk in master shower. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY



(RLNE2797146)