161 Lakeview Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

161 Lakeview Court

161 Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

161 Lakeview Ct, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tiled walk in master shower. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Lakeview Court have any available units?
161 Lakeview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 161 Lakeview Court have?
Some of 161 Lakeview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Lakeview Court currently offering any rent specials?
161 Lakeview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Lakeview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Lakeview Court is pet friendly.
Does 161 Lakeview Court offer parking?
No, 161 Lakeview Court does not offer parking.
Does 161 Lakeview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Lakeview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Lakeview Court have a pool?
No, 161 Lakeview Court does not have a pool.
Does 161 Lakeview Court have accessible units?
No, 161 Lakeview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Lakeview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Lakeview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Lakeview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Lakeview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
