160 Grant Way
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

160 Grant Way

160 Grant Way · No Longer Available
Location

160 Grant Way, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

dogs allowed
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home on Corner Lot - This home has enough room for everyone! Close to downtown Kyle. Formal living and dining. Kitchen open up to family room. Dual sinks in Master bath along with garden tub and separate shower.

(RLNE4964908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Grant Way have any available units?
160 Grant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 160 Grant Way currently offering any rent specials?
160 Grant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Grant Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Grant Way is pet friendly.
Does 160 Grant Way offer parking?
No, 160 Grant Way does not offer parking.
Does 160 Grant Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Grant Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Grant Way have a pool?
No, 160 Grant Way does not have a pool.
Does 160 Grant Way have accessible units?
No, 160 Grant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Grant Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Grant Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Grant Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Grant Way does not have units with air conditioning.
