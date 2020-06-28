1524 Sanders

Amenities

2 BED/ 2 BATH// 960 SQ FT. Garden Home in Plum Creek! Located Near the Golf Course & Just One Turn Away From Kohler's Crossing. Attached One Car Garage w/ Alley Access. Friendly, Community Way of Living w/ Common Green Space b/w Homes. Home Does Have an Individual Side Patio Accessible From Sliding Glass Door. Modern Floor Plan w/ Kitchen, Living & Dining Being Open to One Another. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Tiled Showers. Master Walk-In Closet. Refrigerator, W/D Available for Tenant's Use.