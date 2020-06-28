All apartments in Kyle
1524 Sanders

Location

1524 Sanders, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BED/ 2 BATH// 960 SQ FT. Garden Home in Plum Creek! Located Near the Golf Course & Just One Turn Away From Kohler's Crossing. Attached One Car Garage w/ Alley Access. Friendly, Community Way of Living w/ Common Green Space b/w Homes. Home Does Have an Individual Side Patio Accessible From Sliding Glass Door. Modern Floor Plan w/ Kitchen, Living & Dining Being Open to One Another. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Tiled Showers. Master Walk-In Closet. Refrigerator, W/D Available for Tenant's Use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Sanders have any available units?
1524 Sanders doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 1524 Sanders have?
Some of 1524 Sanders's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Sanders currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Sanders is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Sanders pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Sanders is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 1524 Sanders offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Sanders offers parking.
Does 1524 Sanders have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Sanders does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Sanders have a pool?
No, 1524 Sanders does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Sanders have accessible units?
No, 1524 Sanders does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Sanders have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Sanders has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Sanders have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Sanders does not have units with air conditioning.
