All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 148 Onyx Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
148 Onyx Lake Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

148 Onyx Lake Dr

148 Onyx Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

148 Onyx Lake Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3/2 in Kyle Texas -

(RLNE4920589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Onyx Lake Dr have any available units?
148 Onyx Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 148 Onyx Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
148 Onyx Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Onyx Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Onyx Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 148 Onyx Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 148 Onyx Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 148 Onyx Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Onyx Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Onyx Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 148 Onyx Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 148 Onyx Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 148 Onyx Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Onyx Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Onyx Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Onyx Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Onyx Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas