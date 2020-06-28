All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 145 Strawn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
145 Strawn
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

145 Strawn

145 Strawn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

145 Strawn, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 2 story 4bdrm/2.5bth Home in Plum Creek! - Spacious 2 story 4bdrm/2.5bth Home in Plum Creek with a covered balcony. A must see! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2658271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Strawn have any available units?
145 Strawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 145 Strawn have?
Some of 145 Strawn's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Strawn currently offering any rent specials?
145 Strawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Strawn pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Strawn is pet friendly.
Does 145 Strawn offer parking?
Yes, 145 Strawn offers parking.
Does 145 Strawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Strawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Strawn have a pool?
Yes, 145 Strawn has a pool.
Does 145 Strawn have accessible units?
No, 145 Strawn does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Strawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Strawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Strawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Strawn does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas