Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly game room

131 Lakeview Ct Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, refrigerator included, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, balcony off master bedroom, tiled walk in master shower and gameroom. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



From IH 35, take FM Road 150/Center Street East. Follow 150 through several curves past Tobias Elementary. Turn left at Shell Station left onto Creekside Trail. Lakeview Circle will be on the left.



No Cats Allowed



