Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
131 Lakeview Ct
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

131 Lakeview Ct

131 Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

131 Lakeview Ct, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
131 Lakeview Ct Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, refrigerator included, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, balcony off master bedroom, tiled walk in master shower and gameroom. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From IH 35, take FM Road 150/Center Street East. Follow 150 through several curves past Tobias Elementary. Turn left at Shell Station left onto Creekside Trail. Lakeview Circle will be on the left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2759988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Lakeview Ct have any available units?
131 Lakeview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 131 Lakeview Ct have?
Some of 131 Lakeview Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Lakeview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
131 Lakeview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Lakeview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Lakeview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 131 Lakeview Ct offer parking?
No, 131 Lakeview Ct does not offer parking.
Does 131 Lakeview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Lakeview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Lakeview Ct have a pool?
No, 131 Lakeview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 131 Lakeview Ct have accessible units?
No, 131 Lakeview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Lakeview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Lakeview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Lakeview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Lakeview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

