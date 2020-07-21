1277 Violet LN

Great 1 story floor plan in nice neighborhood. Open concept living. High ceilings in living room, huge kitchen island with breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless fridge. Great privacy and big covered back porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
