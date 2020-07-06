All apartments in Kyle
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

119 Lakeview Ct

119 Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

119 Lakeview Ct, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer included, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tiled walk in master shower and game room. Covered patio and fenced backyard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From IH 35, take FM Road 150/Center Street East. Follow 150 through several curves past Tobias Elementary. Turn left at Shell Station left onto Creekside Trail. Lakeview Circle will be on the left.

(RLNE2763982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Lakeview Ct have any available units?
119 Lakeview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 119 Lakeview Ct have?
Some of 119 Lakeview Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Lakeview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
119 Lakeview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Lakeview Ct pet-friendly?
No, 119 Lakeview Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 119 Lakeview Ct offer parking?
No, 119 Lakeview Ct does not offer parking.
Does 119 Lakeview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Lakeview Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Lakeview Ct have a pool?
No, 119 Lakeview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 119 Lakeview Ct have accessible units?
No, 119 Lakeview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Lakeview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Lakeview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Lakeview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Lakeview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

