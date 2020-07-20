Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

113 Lakeview Ct Available 05/01/19 Coming Soon! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - CURRENTLY OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT!



AVAILABLE MAY 1ST! Custom Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep under-mount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, stainless steel refrigerator included, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tiled walk in master shower, game room. Covered patio and fenced backyard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



From IH 35, take FM Road 150/Center Street East. Follow 150 through several curves past Tobias Elementary. Turn left at Shell Station left onto Creekside Trail. Lakeview Circle will be on the left.



(RLNE2763953)