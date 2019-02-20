Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 4892 Masch Branch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
4892 Masch Branch
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4892 Masch Branch
4892 Masch Branch Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
4892 Masch Branch Road, Krum, TX 76249
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
10 unit apartment complex, large metal building, large apartment 1200 sq ft with washer dryer connections, painted concrete floors. Large kitchen with ample cabinets and eat at bar.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4892 Masch Branch have any available units?
4892 Masch Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Krum, TX
.
What amenities does 4892 Masch Branch have?
Some of 4892 Masch Branch's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4892 Masch Branch currently offering any rent specials?
4892 Masch Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4892 Masch Branch pet-friendly?
No, 4892 Masch Branch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Krum
.
Does 4892 Masch Branch offer parking?
Yes, 4892 Masch Branch offers parking.
Does 4892 Masch Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4892 Masch Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4892 Masch Branch have a pool?
No, 4892 Masch Branch does not have a pool.
Does 4892 Masch Branch have accessible units?
No, 4892 Masch Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 4892 Masch Branch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4892 Masch Branch has units with dishwashers.
Does 4892 Masch Branch have units with air conditioning?
No, 4892 Masch Branch does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249
Similar Pages
Krum 1 Bedrooms
Krum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with Balcony
Krum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Anna, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Decatur, TX
Melissa, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Bowie, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District