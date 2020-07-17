Rent Calculator
All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 433 Lloyd Street W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Krum, TX
433 Lloyd Street W
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM
1 of 19
433 Lloyd Street W
433 West Lloyd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
433 West Lloyd Street, Krum, TX 76249
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
3 bed, 1 bath, hardwood floors, ready to move in, hot location with great monthly price
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have any available units?
433 Lloyd Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Krum, TX
.
Is 433 Lloyd Street W currently offering any rent specials?
433 Lloyd Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Lloyd Street W pet-friendly?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Krum
.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W offer parking?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not offer parking.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have a pool?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have a pool.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have accessible units?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have units with air conditioning.
