All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 433 Lloyd Street W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
433 Lloyd Street W
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

433 Lloyd Street W

433 West Lloyd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

433 West Lloyd Street, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
3 bed, 1 bath, hardwood floors, ready to move in, hot location with great monthly price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Lloyd Street W have any available units?
433 Lloyd Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
Is 433 Lloyd Street W currently offering any rent specials?
433 Lloyd Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Lloyd Street W pet-friendly?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W offer parking?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not offer parking.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have a pool?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have a pool.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have accessible units?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Lloyd Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Lloyd Street W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 BedroomsKrum 2 Bedrooms
Krum 3 BedroomsKrum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TX
Denton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXJustin, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXAnna, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXVan Alstyne, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District