All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 417 W Mccart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
417 W Mccart Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

417 W Mccart Street

417 West Mccart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 West Mccart Street, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with formal Dining Area and Breakfast Nook with built ins. Family Room features brick fireplace and build in desk with storage and bookshelves. Covered back patio overlooks treed backyard with 10 x 11 Storage Shed and carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 W Mccart Street have any available units?
417 W Mccart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 417 W Mccart Street have?
Some of 417 W Mccart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 W Mccart Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 W Mccart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 W Mccart Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 W Mccart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 417 W Mccart Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 W Mccart Street offers parking.
Does 417 W Mccart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 W Mccart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 W Mccart Street have a pool?
No, 417 W Mccart Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 W Mccart Street have accessible units?
No, 417 W Mccart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 W Mccart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 W Mccart Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 W Mccart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 W Mccart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKrum 2 Bedroom Apartments
Krum 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKrum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TX
Denton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXJustin, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXAnna, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXVan Alstyne, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District