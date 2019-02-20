Rent Calculator
322 Saddlebrook Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:13 PM
322 Saddlebrook Drive
322 Saddlebrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
322 Saddlebrook Drive, Krum, TX 76249
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 Saddlebrook Drive have any available units?
322 Saddlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Krum, TX
.
What amenities does 322 Saddlebrook Drive have?
Some of 322 Saddlebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 322 Saddlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
322 Saddlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Saddlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 322 Saddlebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Krum
.
Does 322 Saddlebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 322 Saddlebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 322 Saddlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Saddlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 322 Saddlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 322 Saddlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 322 Saddlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Saddlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Saddlebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Saddlebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
