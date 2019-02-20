All apartments in Krum
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

319 S 1st Street

319 S 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

319 S 1st St, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready. Cute 3 bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Krum close to downtown shopping and restaurants. Laminate floors, carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced backyard, pets on case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 S 1st Street have any available units?
319 S 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 319 S 1st Street have?
Some of 319 S 1st Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 S 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 S 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 S 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 319 S 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 319 S 1st Street offers parking.
Does 319 S 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S 1st Street have a pool?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 S 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 S 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 S 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 S 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

