Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
319 S 1st Street
319 S 1st St
·
No Longer Available
Location
319 S 1st St, Krum, TX 76249
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready. Cute 3 bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Krum close to downtown shopping and restaurants. Laminate floors, carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced backyard, pets on case by case
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 319 S 1st Street have any available units?
319 S 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Krum, TX
.
What amenities does 319 S 1st Street have?
Some of 319 S 1st Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 319 S 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 S 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 S 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 319 S 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 319 S 1st Street offers parking.
Does 319 S 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S 1st Street have a pool?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 S 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 S 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 S 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 S 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 S 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
