All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 202 S First St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
202 S First St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

202 S First St

202 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

202 South 1st Street, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Krum, TX -

(RLNE4864875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 S First St have any available units?
202 S First St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
Is 202 S First St currently offering any rent specials?
202 S First St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 S First St pet-friendly?
No, 202 S First St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 202 S First St offer parking?
No, 202 S First St does not offer parking.
Does 202 S First St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 S First St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 S First St have a pool?
No, 202 S First St does not have a pool.
Does 202 S First St have accessible units?
No, 202 S First St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 S First St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 S First St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 S First St have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 S First St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 BedroomsKrum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with BalconyKrum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TX
Lewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District