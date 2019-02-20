Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 18 Cole Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
18 Cole Circle
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18 Cole Circle
18 Cole Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
18 Cole Circle, Krum, TX 76249
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on large lot. Close to downtown Krum , Fenced Back Yard with Basketball Goal on concrete pad. Updated, beautiful Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Cole Circle have any available units?
18 Cole Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Krum, TX
.
What amenities does 18 Cole Circle have?
Some of 18 Cole Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18 Cole Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18 Cole Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Cole Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18 Cole Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Krum
.
Does 18 Cole Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18 Cole Circle offers parking.
Does 18 Cole Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Cole Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Cole Circle have a pool?
No, 18 Cole Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18 Cole Circle have accessible units?
No, 18 Cole Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Cole Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Cole Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Cole Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Cole Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249
Similar Pages
Krum 1 Bedrooms
Krum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with Balcony
Krum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Anna, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Decatur, TX
Melissa, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Bowie, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District