Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

1618 Withers Way

1618 Withers Way · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Withers Way, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Withers Way have any available units?
1618 Withers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1618 Withers Way have?
Some of 1618 Withers Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Withers Way currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Withers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Withers Way pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Withers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 1618 Withers Way offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Withers Way offers parking.
Does 1618 Withers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Withers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Withers Way have a pool?
No, 1618 Withers Way does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Withers Way have accessible units?
No, 1618 Withers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Withers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Withers Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Withers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Withers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
