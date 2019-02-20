All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 1518 Sturgeon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
1518 Sturgeon Trail
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

1518 Sturgeon Trail

1518 Sturgeon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1518 Sturgeon Trail, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have any available units?
1518 Sturgeon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have?
Some of 1518 Sturgeon Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Sturgeon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Sturgeon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Sturgeon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Sturgeon Trail offers parking.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have a pool?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have accessible units?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Sturgeon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 BedroomsKrum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with BalconyKrum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TX
Lewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District