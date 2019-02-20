Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 1518 Sturgeon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
1518 Sturgeon Trail
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1518 Sturgeon Trail
1518 Sturgeon Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1518 Sturgeon Trail, Krum, TX 76249
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have any available units?
1518 Sturgeon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Krum, TX
.
What amenities does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have?
Some of 1518 Sturgeon Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1518 Sturgeon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Sturgeon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Sturgeon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Krum
.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Sturgeon Trail offers parking.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have a pool?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have accessible units?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Sturgeon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Sturgeon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Sturgeon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249
Similar Pages
Krum 1 Bedrooms
Krum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with Balcony
Krum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Anna, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Decatur, TX
Melissa, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Bowie, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District