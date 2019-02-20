124 North 2nd Street - E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

An upstairs (2nd floor) unit available in a small, quiet complex near downtown Krum. This unit is great for someone single, a couple who need some extra space, or a small family as the bathroom is in the master bedroom. Carpeted living and master, tiled kitchen and bath, wood look flooring in the 2nd room and utility. Connections for a washer/dryer unit. Wifi, cable already connected and water/trash are already setup (billed with rent per unit). A perfect location in downtown Krum. Call us at 940.387.8553 to make this one yours!