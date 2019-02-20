All apartments in Krum
124 North 2nd Street - E

124 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

124 North 2nd Street, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
An upstairs (2nd floor) unit available in a small, quiet complex near downtown Krum. This unit is great for someone single, a couple who need some extra space, or a small family as the bathroom is in the master bedroom. Carpeted living and master, tiled kitchen and bath, wood look flooring in the 2nd room and utility. Connections for a washer/dryer unit. Wifi, cable already connected and water/trash are already setup (billed with rent per unit). A perfect location in downtown Krum. Call us at 940.387.8553 to make this one yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 North 2nd Street - E have any available units?
124 North 2nd Street - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 124 North 2nd Street - E have?
Some of 124 North 2nd Street - E's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 North 2nd Street - E currently offering any rent specials?
124 North 2nd Street - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 North 2nd Street - E pet-friendly?
No, 124 North 2nd Street - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 124 North 2nd Street - E offer parking?
Yes, 124 North 2nd Street - E offers parking.
Does 124 North 2nd Street - E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 North 2nd Street - E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 North 2nd Street - E have a pool?
No, 124 North 2nd Street - E does not have a pool.
Does 124 North 2nd Street - E have accessible units?
No, 124 North 2nd Street - E does not have accessible units.
Does 124 North 2nd Street - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 North 2nd Street - E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 North 2nd Street - E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 North 2nd Street - E has units with air conditioning.

