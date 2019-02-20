All apartments in Krum
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:30 PM

108 Comanche Trl

108 Comanche Trail · No Longer Available
Location

108 Comanche Trail, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Krum is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Large living room,kitchen and covered pergola make it an entertainers paradise. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=zm2ul1zrA0&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Comanche Trl have any available units?
108 Comanche Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
Is 108 Comanche Trl currently offering any rent specials?
108 Comanche Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Comanche Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Comanche Trl is pet friendly.
Does 108 Comanche Trl offer parking?
No, 108 Comanche Trl does not offer parking.
Does 108 Comanche Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Comanche Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Comanche Trl have a pool?
No, 108 Comanche Trl does not have a pool.
Does 108 Comanche Trl have accessible units?
No, 108 Comanche Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Comanche Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Comanche Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Comanche Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Comanche Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
