Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:52 AM

845 Fairview Drive

845 Fairview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

845 Fairview Drive, Krugerville, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Fairview Drive have any available units?
845 Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krugerville, TX.
What amenities does 845 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 845 Fairview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
845 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 845 Fairview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krugerville.
Does 845 Fairview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 845 Fairview Drive offers parking.
Does 845 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 845 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 845 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 845 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Fairview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Fairview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

