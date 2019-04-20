COZY HOME IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA WITH CERAMIC FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NEAR RANDOLPH AFB, FT SAM, AND BAMCE. CLOSE TO SPLASHTOWN. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR. VERIFY SCHOOLS WITH DISTRICT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4915 SWANN LN have any available units?
4915 SWANN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirby, TX.
Is 4915 SWANN LN currently offering any rent specials?
4915 SWANN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.