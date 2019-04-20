All apartments in Kirby
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

4915 SWANN LN

4915 Swann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Swann Lane, Kirby, TX 78219
Kirby Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COZY HOME IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA WITH CERAMIC FLOORING THROUGHOUT. NEAR RANDOLPH AFB, FT SAM, AND BAMCE. CLOSE TO SPLASHTOWN. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR. VERIFY SCHOOLS WITH DISTRICT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

