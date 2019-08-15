3711 Vinecrest Drive

Amenities

Beautiful well-maintained two story home in Kirby Manor. 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. Features include fireplace in the large master bedroom, game room, large porch and pool great for entertaining, recessed lighting. Open kitchen features granite countertops, new cabinets and hardware, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs master down includes new walk-in shower, decorative single vanity. Tenants to pay additional $180 per month for pool service. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079