All apartments in Kingsville
Find more places like Santa Gertrudis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsville, TX
/
Santa Gertrudis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

Santa Gertrudis

1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave. · (361) 256-5287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave., Kingsville, TX 78363

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Santa Gertrudis.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Come discover Santa Gertrudis in beautiful Kingsville, Texas.  Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Pets must not exceed 25 lbs. full grown. Pets must be current on all shots and . must have current shot record.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Santa Gertrudis have any available units?
Santa Gertrudis has 12 units available starting at $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Santa Gertrudis have?
Some of Santa Gertrudis's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Santa Gertrudis currently offering any rent specials?
Santa Gertrudis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Santa Gertrudis pet-friendly?
Yes, Santa Gertrudis is pet friendly.
Does Santa Gertrudis offer parking?
No, Santa Gertrudis does not offer parking.
Does Santa Gertrudis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Santa Gertrudis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Santa Gertrudis have a pool?
Yes, Santa Gertrudis has a pool.
Does Santa Gertrudis have accessible units?
No, Santa Gertrudis does not have accessible units.
Does Santa Gertrudis have units with dishwashers?
No, Santa Gertrudis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Santa Gertrudis have units with air conditioning?
No, Santa Gertrudis does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Santa Gertrudis?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bordeaux Eleven
2901 S Brahma Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
Oak Tree Apartments
2511 Golf Course Rd
Kingsville, TX 78363

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXPortland, TX
Ingleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-KingsvilleDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity