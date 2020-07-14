Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave., Kingsville, TX 78363
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 308 · Avail. now
$599
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft
Unit 806 · Avail. now
$599
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft
Unit 803 · Avail. now
$599
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 608 · Avail. now
$799
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft
Unit 602 · Avail. now
$799
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft
Unit 604 · Avail. now
$799
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Santa Gertrudis.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come discover Santa Gertrudis in beautiful Kingsville, Texas. Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Pets must not exceed 25 lbs. full grown. Pets must be current on all shots and . must have current shot record.
