Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool internet access

Come discover Santa Gertrudis in beautiful Kingsville, Texas. Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.