Oak Tree Apartments

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Utilities: Electric

Application Fee: $50 per person

Deposit: $200 (1bedroom) ;$400 (2bedroom) or up to one months rent based on credit; Starting at $175.00 (non-refundable fee)

Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee