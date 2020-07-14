Oak Tree Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $200 (1bedroom) ;$400 (2bedroom) or up to one months rent based on credit; Starting at $175.00 (non-refundable fee)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water: Based on usage (sub-metered);
Pest Control: $5 / per month;
Trash: $10 / per month;
Renter's insurance required (minimum $100,000 liability)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable fee)
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 / per month
restrictions: weight limit 75lbs; call for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Carports $35 per month; Garages $85 per month; Storage: $30 / per month.
Storage Details: $15 per month