All apartments in Kingsville
Find more places like Oak Tree Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsville, TX
/
Oak Tree Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Oak Tree Apartments

2511 Golf Course Rd · (361) 256-7047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 31 to Receive $400 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- B2 Floor Plan
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 31st to Receive $200 Off 1st Month’s Rent --- B1 Floor Plan
logo
Rent Special
$99 App & Admin Fee

Location

2511 Golf Course Rd, Kingsville, TX 78363

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 128 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 821 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 735 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 734 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Tree Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Oak Tree Apartments combines location and luxury urban living into the ultimate life experience. Residents of our Kingsville TX apartmentshave exclusive access to upscale amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool with Wi-Fi access, a 24-hour fitness center,and an internet cafe and coffee bar. Our community offers a dog park just for our residents and their pets.We have everything you could possibly need to live a carefree lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $200 (1bedroom) ;$400 (2bedroom) or up to one months rent based on credit; Starting at $175.00 (non-refundable fee)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water: Based on usage (sub-metered); Pest Control: $5 / per month; Trash: $10 / per month; Renter's insurance required (minimum $100,000 liability)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 (non-refundable fee)
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 / per month
restrictions: weight limit 75lbs; call for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Carports $35 per month; Garages $85 per month; Storage: $30 / per month.
Storage Details: $15 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Tree Apartments have any available units?
Oak Tree Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Tree Apartments have?
Some of Oak Tree Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Tree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Tree Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 31 to Receive $400 Off 1st Full Month's Rent --- B2 Floor Plan
Is Oak Tree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Tree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oak Tree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oak Tree Apartments offers parking.
Does Oak Tree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Tree Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Tree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oak Tree Apartments has a pool.
Does Oak Tree Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oak Tree Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Tree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Tree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Tree Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Tree Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oak Tree Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bordeaux Eleven
2901 S Brahma Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
Santa Gertrudis
1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave.
Kingsville, TX 78363

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXPortland, TX
Ingleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-KingsvilleDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity