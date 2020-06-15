150 Lazy Oaks

Amenities

For Rent - Manufactured home on 9 acres in Kingsland, TX - This is a very unique 9 acre property. There is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home towards the back of the property, and the home section is fenced off. There is a 6-stall horse barn with attached pens and corrals and wash area. The property has lots of area for grazing. Also on the property is a large barn with garage doors on each end and work areas. If you have an RV, there are hookups for that as well.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5644407)