All apartments in Kingsland
Find more places like 150 Lazy Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsland, TX
/
150 Lazy Oaks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

150 Lazy Oaks

150 Lazy Oaks · (830) 637-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingsland
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

150 Lazy Oaks, Kingsland, TX 78639

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Lazy Oaks · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent - Manufactured home on 9 acres in Kingsland, TX - This is a very unique 9 acre property. There is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home towards the back of the property, and the home section is fenced off. There is a 6-stall horse barn with attached pens and corrals and wash area. The property has lots of area for grazing. Also on the property is a large barn with garage doors on each end and work areas. If you have an RV, there are hookups for that as well.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5644407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Lazy Oaks have any available units?
150 Lazy Oaks has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 150 Lazy Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
150 Lazy Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Lazy Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Lazy Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 150 Lazy Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 150 Lazy Oaks does offer parking.
Does 150 Lazy Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Lazy Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Lazy Oaks have a pool?
No, 150 Lazy Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 150 Lazy Oaks have accessible units?
No, 150 Lazy Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Lazy Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Lazy Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Lazy Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Lazy Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 Lazy Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kingsland 3 BedroomsKingsland Apartments with Balcony
Kingsland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Copperas Cove, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXWimberley, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXFredericksburg, TXBurnet, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity