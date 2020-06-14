Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Great Apartment! Tons of Space! This one bedroom is a must see....you'll love all the room in this apartment. Central Air & Heat. We pay the water, sewer and trash. Spacious floorplan and walk in closets. The community has a courtyard for you to enjoy!

Villa Del Rey is tucked back into a quite corner close to post! Right next door to an elementary school and Texas A&M University, Central Texas North Campus. Minutes from post and close to shopping! You will enjoy water, trash and sewage paid. All apartments are completely electric. Cable ready!



Lomas Equity Properties welcomes you to your new home! We strive to make sure that your stay with us is the best you've had! You will enjoy Water, Trash and Sewage paid, animal friendly, laundry facilities open 24/7 and friendly staff! Give us a call today 254-634-6932 or visit our website at www.golomas.com or just stop by our office at 1701 College Street. We are open Monday-Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturdays by appointment. We offer great rates, management and maintenance all to serve you as best we can. We can't wait to meet you!