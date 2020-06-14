All apartments in Killeen
Killeen, TX
Villa Del Rey
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:52 PM

Villa Del Rey

317 W Dean Ave · (254) 634-6932
Location

317 W Dean Ave, Killeen, TX 76541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Great Apartment! Tons of Space! This one bedroom is a must see....you'll love all the room in this apartment. Central Air & Heat. We pay the water, sewer and trash. Spacious floorplan and walk in closets. The community has a courtyard for you to enjoy!
Villa Del Rey is tucked back into a quite corner close to post! Right next door to an elementary school and Texas A&M University, Central Texas North Campus. Minutes from post and close to shopping! You will enjoy water, trash and sewage paid. All apartments are completely electric. Cable ready!

Lomas Equity Properties welcomes you to your new home! We strive to make sure that your stay with us is the best you've had! You will enjoy Water, Trash and Sewage paid, animal friendly, laundry facilities open 24/7 and friendly staff! Give us a call today 254-634-6932 or visit our website at www.golomas.com or just stop by our office at 1701 College Street. We are open Monday-Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturdays by appointment. We offer great rates, management and maintenance all to serve you as best we can. We can't wait to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Del Rey have any available units?
Villa Del Rey has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Del Rey have?
Some of Villa Del Rey's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Del Rey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, Villa Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does Villa Del Rey offer parking?
Yes, Villa Del Rey does offer parking.
Does Villa Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Del Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Del Rey have a pool?
No, Villa Del Rey does not have a pool.
Does Villa Del Rey have accessible units?
No, Villa Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, Villa Del Rey does not have units with dishwashers.
